Weekend Events: RVA International Film & Music Fest, RVA Earth Day

RICHMOND, Va.– The Richmond International Film Festival (RIFF), a seven-day cavalcade of more than 150 cutting-edge award-winning films from 35 countries, from France to Brazil, Australia to Cuba plus up to 50 bands, panels, and daily events at various venues across Richmond. The festival kicks off Monday, April 23rd and concludes Sunday, April 29th.

Film Highlights: The 2018 festival features several headliner premiers with special guest, filmmakers and cast to present their film during the festival week. There will be a Q&A directly following the film’s premiere when filmmakers or cast are present. The 2018 Opening Night film, NONA, a compelling narrative feature written and directed by Michael Polish, which stars Kate Bosworth (also the Producer/Executive Producer), Sulem Calderon, and Jesy McKinney. Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish will be in attendance. The festival also features actor, producer and humanitarian, Danny Glover. Glover stars in the festival’s 2018 Closing Night film, Buckout Road, a horror thriller directed by Matthew Currie Holmes. A special discussion will take place with Glover directly following the film’s screening which will be Sunday, April 29th at 5:15pm at the Byrd Theatre. Glover will also be presented with RIFF’s 2018 Legacy Award. Recipient of the 2018 Pioneer Award, Military Spotlight and Special Guests Governor Terry McAuliffe, Governor Ralph Northam, Tom Donahue, Carrie Ann Alford, William Rodriguez and Brian Meyer. More 50 music performances will take place nightly at various venues across Richmond. For a complete list of films and venues click here.

The Enrichmond Foundation community Day of Service

For its 25th Earth Day, the Enrichmond Foundation is organizing its biggest community Day of Service Saturday, April 21st, each of the City’s nine districts will host a volunteer project at a public green space. You can volunteer in your community or help out a neighbor. Volunteer hours are from 9am-12pm. Projects include trash clean-ups, garden planting, and graffiti removal. Details at enrichmond.org, Enrichmond’s Facebook, and HandsOn Greater Richmond. Search for “Enrichmond Foundation” on www.handsonrva.org to register to volunteer as an individual or group. After a morning of volunteering, make your way to Style Weekly’s RVA Earth Day Festival in Manchester. All ages are welcome.

RVA Earth Day returns to Manchester on Saturday, April 21, from noon to 7 p.m.

The free, environmentally focused, all-ages festival features nearly 100 local vendors and artisans, local food and drink, a children’s area and musical performances, vendors, Richmond Chapter of Sierra Club, Richmond, Virginia Department of Forestry, James River Outdoor Coalition Gear Swap, ARTSPACE, Keep VA Beautiful, Picky Icky’s Health Drinks and more. Taste the Local will offer local beers from Legend Brewery, Strangeways, and other local breweries. Free Parking is available on 7th Street, between Hull and Bainbridge, as well as on Mayo Island at a cost. The event is rain or shine! Net proceeds benefit FeedRVA, an innovative system that allows residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy fresh food at local farmers markets. Volunteers welcome. Sign up at rvaearthdayfest.org.

JP JumPers LIUB Autism Walk and Festival April 22nd

JP Jumpers Autism Walk & Festival, “Light It Up Blue” with the Men/Women in Blue, Sunday, April 22, 5 pm – 9 pm at the Science Museum of Virginia. Organizers will be “JumPing In’ to show solidarity between the Men and Women in Blue and the Special Needs Community. Wear your blue and come early for the free festival. There will be music, a drum line, dancing and support for walkers. Details at https://www.facebook.com/events/2042108552668099/

Historic Virginia Garden week

Each spring visitors are welcomed to tour over 250 of Virginia’s gardens, homes and historic landmarks during “America’s Largest Open House.” This 8-day statewide event provides visitors a unique opportunity to see unforgettable gardens at the peak of Virginia’s springtime color, as well as beautiful houses sparkling with over 2,300 flower arrangements created by Garden Club of Virginia members. Tour proceeds to fund the restoration and preservation of more than 40 of Virginia’s historic public gardens and landscapes, a research fellowship program, and a Garden Club of Virginia Centennial project with Virginia State Parks. Presented by the Garden Club of Virginia, Historic Garden Week encompasses 25 tours organized and hosted by member clubs. Tours start April 21 – 28, in the Richmond the tours are April 25 -27. The economic impact of Historic Garden Week over the last 45 years is estimated to be over $425 million. For more details visit http://www.vagardenweek.org/.

Dress for Success Central Virginia 6th Annual Fashion & Fundraiser April 25, 2018, in partnership with RVA Fashion Week. “Recycle the Runway”, designers will be challenged to create one to three original designs from a bag of recycled clothes. The cloths will be judged based on their creativity and how well they used these recycled garments, and the winner will receive a cash prize. The mission of Dress for Success Central Virginia is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. For more information visit https://centralvirginia.dressforsuccess.org/