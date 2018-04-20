Video shows suspect wanted for Hardee’s robbery in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect captured on surveillance video robbing a Hardee’s restaurant in Henrico County Friday.

The suspect entered the Hardees in the 3800 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike and demanded money from an employee, police said.

Henrico Police said the man claimed to be armed, but never displayed a weapon.

After the victim complied with the demand, police say the suspect fled the scene in a small dark SUV that may have had a spare tire on the rear of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male, 40-50 years old, 5’7” to 5’9” tall, 180-200 pounds, with a beard.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with white lettering and sticker on brim, black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and brown boots at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

