Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Jessica Noll joined gardening expert, Cambridge Mattice at Colesville Nursery for a lesson on creating outdoor retreats. Colesville Nursery is located at 14011 Nursery Road in Ashland.

For more information you can call 804-798-5472 or visit www.colesvillenursery.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLESVILLE NURSERY}