Third suspect arrested in connection to Petersburg homicide

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at the Pin Oaks Estates housing complex in Petersburg.

Donte Aaron Dennis, 28, of Petersburg was arrested on Thursday, April 19 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Police have not released his charges, but say he has outstanding felony warrants relating to the April 3 incident.

One man was killed, and a second person suffered critical injuries during a shooting at the Pin Oaks Apartments. Crime Insider sources say a woman was also injured during the shooting by glass that shattered when a bullet came through a window.

Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident over the last week.

Dejuan Latel Roy, 28, of Dinwiddie was arrested on Friday, April 13. Destini Rice, 23, was taken into custody Sunday at 12:45 p.m. and charged with felony accessory after the fact for her role in the murder.

If anyone has any additional information, believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

37.227928 -77.401927