× Streamline your wardrobe

RICHMOND, Va – Wardrobe stylist Jammie Baker showed us how to create a capsule wardrobe. She picked 10 pieces and made 10 different outfits that will take you from day to night and through the weekends. These are the 10 pieces Jammie used:

1. Tan Jacket

2. Striped Tee

3. Skinny Jeans

4. Ankle boots

5. Blue Tee

6. Polka Dot Tank

7. Black slides

8. Black pants

9. Jean jacket

10. Jumpsuit

You can get more tips from Jammie at http://www.jammiebaker.com/