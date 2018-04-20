Nominate neighborhood unsung heroes to be recognized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Allen & Allen created the ‘Hometown Heroes Program’ to recognize those individuals in our community, and over the past nine years has recognized over 400 heroes. Attorney,ROb Reed along with 2017 Hometown Hero nominee, Grace Gallagher, Vincent Ellis Whit , shared about the program and how area residents can nominate a hero.

The period to nominate a hero is open through April 30. The winners will be announced on June 20.

To nominate a hero you can visit http://www.allenandallen.com/hometown-heroes/