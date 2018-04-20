Hanover man, 19, faces child porn charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Julius David Silver, 19, now faces 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography following a recent search of his Ashland home, according to a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Silver was arrested Wednesday.

Deputies have not yet released details into their investigation, however a Hanover Sheriff’s spokesperson said the pornographic images did not appear to show any local victims.

The circumstances behind what led investigators to search Silver’s home in the first place have not been disclosed.

Silver was held on a $7,500 secured bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.