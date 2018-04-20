× John Marshall High principal charged with assaulting student

RICHMOND, Va. — The principal at John Marshall High School has been charged with simple assault for an incident involving a teenage juvenile student, according to Richmond Police.

Dr. William Royal was charged with assault after an incident at the school on March 7, 2018, police said.

Richmond Public Schools had no comment, and said this is a personnel matter.

Dr. Royal took over as principal in 2015, replacing Ms. Beverly Britt when she retired.

According to a former press release, he holds a Doctor of Education in leadership from Liberty University, along with a master’s in education from North Georgia College and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Tennessee – Chattanooga.

He has previously served as an administrator both in Virginia and Tennessee and also has classroom experience as an instructor at academic institutions in England, Austria and the United Arab Emirates.

In his most recent role with the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, Dr. Royal served as principal at Yvonne B. Miller High School, where he worked to improve Standards of Learning remediation efforts and establish a

school improvement plan, according to a previous release.