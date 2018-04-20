Healthy Finger Foods

RICHMOND, Va – Registered Dietician Alex Caspero of Delish Knowledge showed us three dishes perfect for Mother’s Day, bridal showers or any summer party! She featured a Pomegranate Mandarin Punch, Hummus Deviled Eggs and Pesto Tortellini Skewers with homemade pesto!

https://www.delishknowledge.com/

Pomegranate Mandarin Punch:

2 cups 100% pomegranate juice

2 cups orange juice (either freshly squeezed or purchased)

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

2 cups sparking water

2 mandarin oranges, thinly sliced and frozen

8 small sprigs fresh rosemary

1. Add the pomegranate juice, orange juice and ginger to a pitcher and stir to combine. Slowly add in the sparkling water and stir.

2. Pour into 8 punch glasses and top with frozen mandarin oranges and rosemary sprigs

Hummus Deviled Eggs:

6 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled 1/3 cup hummus 1/4 teaspoon sea salt 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

Slice each hard-boiled egg in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place them in a large mixing bowl. Add hummus, sea salt, pepper and chili powder; mash with a fork until well combined. Using a teaspoon, fill each egg white with hummus mixture.

Pesto Tortellini Skewers:

1/8 cup shelled pistachios

2 cups basil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

¼ cup olive oil

4 cups cooked tortellini pasta

skewers, for serving

1.Add pistachios, basil, garlic, lemon juice and parmesan to the base of a food processor. Pulse until nuts are finely chopped.

2. Stream olive oil through food chute and puree until mostly smooth.

3. Toss warm pesto with cooked pasta, then thread onto skewers for serving.