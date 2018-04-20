Earth Day of Service, RVA Earth Day Fest & JP Jumpers Autism Walk

RICHMOND, Va.– Enrichmond’s Earth Day of Service.

For its 25th Earth Day, the Enrichmond Foundation is organizing its biggest community Day of Service Saturday, April 21st, each of the City’s nine districts will host a volunteer project at a public green space. You can volunteer in your community or help out a neighbor. Volunteer hours are from 9am-12pm. Projects include trash clean-ups, garden planting, and graffiti removal. Details at enrichmond.org, Enrichmond’s Facebook, and HandsOn Greater Richmond. Search for “Enrichmond Foundation” on www.handsonrva.org to register to volunteer as an individual or group. After a morning of volunteering, make your way to Style Weekly’s RVA Earth Day Festival in Manchester. All ages are welcome.

RVA Earth Day returns to Manchester on Saturday, April 21, from noon to 7 p.m.

The free, environmentally focused, all-ages festival features nearly 100 local vendors and artisans, local food and drink, a children’s area and musical performances, vendors, Richmond Chapter of Sierra Club, Richmond, Virginia Department of Forestry, James River Outdoor Coalition Gear Swap, ARTSPACE, Keep VA Beautiful, Picky Icky’s Health Drinks and more. Taste the Local will offer local beers from Legend Brewery, Strangeways, and other local breweries. Free Parking is available on 7th Street, between Hull and Bainbridge, as well as on Mayo Island at a cost. The event is rain or shine! Net proceeds benefit FeedRVA, an innovative system that allows residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy fresh food at local farmers markets. Volunteers welcome. Sign up at rvaearthdayfest.org.

JP JumPers LIUB Autism Walk and Festival April 22nd

JP Jumpers Autism Walk & Festival, “Light It Up Blue” with the Men/Women in Blue, Sunday, April 22, 5 pm – 9 pm at the Science Museum of Virginia. Organizers will be “JumPing In’ to show solidarity between the Men and Women in Blue and the Special Needs Community. Wear your blue and come early for the free festival. There will be music, a drum line, dancing and support for walkers. Details at https://www.facebook.com/events/2042108552668099/