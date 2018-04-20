Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson responds to teen’s promposal with big surprise

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The odds of a “yes” were slim, but the payoff was still huge for one Minnesota teenager who asked Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the prom.
Katie Kelzenberg, a high school student at Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota, posted a video to Twitter on Sunday, asking the former pro wrestler and “Rampage” star to prom.
As an added touch, the teen wore the same 90s throwback look Johnson was kind enough to share with the world on Instagram – black turtleneck, high-waisted jeans, chain and fanny pack.
“You may be wondering, why I should I go to prom with her?” Kelzenberg says in the now-viral video. “Well, let me tell you why. I am the biggest Dwayne Johnson fan.”
Johnson posted his response to Kelzenberg via Instagram Friday.
SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie… everything is on Uncle DJ. 🤙🏾🍿 🍭🥤!! And I also taped a special morning message surprising Katie and her high school that will play across the school’s intercom system… literally…RIGHT NOW, Katie should be turning red hearing me surprise her in front of her entire school. I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this, but I’ll hear about for sure and most importantly – you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I’m a lucky dude to have fans like you. Uncle DJ 🤟🏾❤️ Ps – the gorilla in Rampage is way smarter (and better looking) than I am, but don’t tell him that because he has a HUGE ego 🦍
“Unfortunately I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii,” Johnson wrote. “BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special.”
So it’s not a total bummer for the teen.
Kelzenberg is getting a special screening of “Rampage” with more than 200 of her closest friends, complete with “all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume.” All paid for by Johnson himself.
The fun didn’t stop there! Johnson also recorded a message for Kelzenberg, which played over her school’s intercom system Friday.
Kelzenberg could only cover her mouth in stunned excitement. After The Rock made her day and possibly her year, it’s safe to say Kelzenberg may not be as worried about finding a prom date now.