RICHMOND, Va – On Saturday, May 5th superheroes big and small will come together to support abused and neglected children at the 9th Annual CASA Superhero Run. Today Ruth Anne Cutright the Executive Director of CASA Chesterfield stopped by with two superheroes to talk about the event. It will take place at St. Joseph’s Villa on Saturday, May 5th starting at 8:30am. CBS 6’s Greg McQuade will serve as the emcee. For more information go to www.casarun.com