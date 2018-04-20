ENTER NOW: Win $600 on CBS 6 This Morning starting Monday

$55M renovation of J.R. Tucker High School approved; replacement proposal withdrawn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico County will undergo a $55 million renovation after a proposal to replace the school was withdrawn Thursday.

Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks confirms that Superintendent Patrick Kinlaw withdrew a proposal to that would examine the possibility of temporarily relocating J.R. Tucker students six miles away to the former Best corporate offices on Parham Road.

The cost of a new school was estimated to be around $80 million.

Tucker was built in 1962 and has never been renovated. The $55 million renovation has already been funded by the county’s 2016 bond referendum.

The 2016 bond referendum allocates $272.6 million to renovate eight schools and build or expand four new schools.

J.R. Tucker, built in 1967, is landlocked in its spot at 2900 N. Parham Road.

The renovation, set to begin in summer/fall of 2019, will include windows, doors, air conditioning, walkways and heating, according to Jenks.

The school renovations are expected to be completed within two or three years.

