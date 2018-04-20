$55M renovation of J.R. Tucker High School approved; replacement proposal withdrawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico County will undergo a $55 million renovation after a proposal to replace the school was withdrawn Thursday.

Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks confirms that Superintendent Patrick Kinlaw withdrew a proposal to that would examine the possibility of temporarily relocating J.R. Tucker students six miles away to the former Best corporate offices on Parham Road.

The cost of a new school was estimated to be around $80 million.

Tucker was built in 1962 and has never been renovated. The $55 million renovation has already been funded by the county’s 2016 bond referendum.

The 2016 bond referendum allocates $272.6 million to renovate eight schools and build or expand four new schools.

The renovation, set to begin in summer/fall of 2019, will include windows, doors, air conditioning, walkways and heating, according to Jenks.

The school renovations are expected to be completed within two or three years.

