The pan is sizzling on #IllegalThursday

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Caterer “Big Herm” Baskerville was back in the kitchen to prepare somedelicious garlic parmesan scallops. The savory sauce was made with heavy cream with a splash of Champagne. You can see more of Big Herm’s creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175

BIG HERM’S GARLIC PARMESAN SCALLOPS

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 lb scallops (thawed)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 garlic cloves, minced

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

1/4 cup dry champagne

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped parsley

Directions: Heat olive oil in a large pan on medium-high heat. Add the scallops. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side.

Remove from skillet and transfer to a plate. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in the same pan, scraping up any remnants from the scallops. Add in the garlic and cook 1-2 minutes Pour in champagne and bring to a simmer for 2 minutes.

Add cream and allow to simmer until slightly thickened. Remove pan from the heat.

Stir in lemon juice and add the scallops back into the pan.

Sprinkle cheese and parsley on top.

Serve with pasta or mixed veggies