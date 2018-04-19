Sweet Leanne’s Apple Crisp has “Grown Up” flavor

RICHMOND, Va – Local Caterer “Big Herm” Baskerville’s baking partner, Leanne Fletcher walked us through the steps on creating her Apple Crisp Amaretto dessert. You can see more of Leanne’s sweet creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Sweet Leanne’s Apple Crisp Amaretto

Filling:

3- 20 oz cans of apples ½ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup brown sugar ¼ cup flour 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon lemon

Topping:

½ cup unsalted butter, softened 1/2 cup flour

¼ cup rolled oats 1 cup packed brown sugar 1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Sauce:

1 packed cup brown sugar 1/2 cup half-and-half 4 tablespoons butter Pinch salt 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

¼ cup amaretto

Directions:

Sauce

Mix the brown sugar, half-and-half, butter and salt in a saucepan over medium-low heat.

Cook while whisking for 7-10 minutes, until it gets thicker.

Remove from heat and whisk in the vanilla and amaretto.

Cool slightly and set aside.

Filling:

Place all ingredients in a large pot. Cook on low for 20 minutes.

Let cool to room temperature.

Place mixture in 8×8 pan

Topping:

Mix all ingredients except butter in bowl.

Place butter in bowl and knead into dry mix.

Sprinkle on top on filling.

Bake 15-20 mins on 325

Remove from oven and pour sauce on top.