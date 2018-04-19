La Diff hosts inaugural Brigala to benefit Health Brigade

RICHMOND, Va – The Health Brigade, formerly Fan Free clinic is hosting the first annual BRIGALA to raise money to support the mission of the nearly 50 year old agency. The black-tie optional event takes place Saturday, April 28 at La Difference furniture store. The evening will culminate in a live auction with celebrity auctioneer Lisa Shaffner. The masters of ceremonies for the evening are Bill Bevins and Shelly Perkins.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit, http://healthbrigade.org/brigala2018/