‘I’m excited;’ dozens line up to register for kindergarten

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY- Va.— Today was a big day for parents whose children will be five years old by September 30. Dozens of parents in the Richmond area lined up to register their children for kindergarten, and some were a little nervous anticipating their child's first day of school.

“We got here as soon as the doors opened," said Kate Bredimus. "We’re just excited it’s a huge milestone and we couldn’t be happier about it especially with triplets.”

Another parent said, “This is the most we’ve ever had this early and it’s just exciting.”

One family registered, not one, or two but three kids.

“A little bit nervous because watching them get on the bus is going to be hard , but we’re super excited and we know this school is amazing," Bredimus said.

Although some parents still had a few first day jitters, you could see the smiles on their faces.

“I’m excited they’re going to meet new people and they made friends at their preschool and some of them are coming here,” Bredimus said.

If you’re getting ready to take your child to register for kindergarten , make sure you bring two proofs of address, a birth certificate, your ID, and medical forms.

Crestwood Elememtary will be registering its students until 7 pm.