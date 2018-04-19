Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services is taking this time to raise awareness about the difficulties that many children face while coping with mental health issues. CEO Tricia Delano shared about the services that Jackson-Feild provides, and the details behind the ‘Go Golfing for the Kids’ fundraiser event. ‘Go Golfing for the Kids’ takes place on Monday, May 7 at the Highlands Country Club in Chesterfield.

To register for the event or for more information on the services provided by Jackson-Feild you can visit http://www.jacksonfeild.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JACKSON-FEILD BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES}