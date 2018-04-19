Win tickets to movie or concert at Richmond International Film and Music Festival!

Don’t miss your chance to win a pair of tickets to a movie or concert at the Richmond International Film and Music Festival from April 23-29.

Just comment on this post on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners starting Friday on WTVR.com:

Winner No. 1 — ?????

Winner No. 2 — ?????

Winner No. 3 — ?????

Winner No. 4 — ?????

Winner No. 5 — ?????

Winner No. 6 — ?????

Winner No. 7 — ?????

Winner No. 8 — ?????

Winner No. 9 — ?????

Winner No. 10 — ?????

RIFF, one of the largest international competitive film festivals in the Mid-Atlantic, brings cutting edge film & music to the beautiful historic city of Richmond, Virginia. RVA is a thriving arts, food, and craft brewery city in the U.S. and has been voted as one of the best places for moviemakers to work & live in the country, and top places for indie filmmakers to shoot their projects (Moviemaker Magazine).

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.