RICHMOND, Va – VCU Student and Fashion designer Christi Owen was joined in the studio by Rudy H. Lopez to tell us all about the school’s annual fashion show called “Momentum” A model showed off one of Christi’s beautiful designs. Experience the “Momentum” Thursday, May 10th and the Train Shed at Main Street Station in Richmond. The models hit the runway at 8pm.

You can find out more at http://arts.vcu.edu/fashion