× Driver trapped in tractor trailer crash on I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Henrico rescue crews spent almost an hour working to free a driver trapped following an accident on I-295 Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the tractor trailer accident around 2:00 a.m. on I-295 near I-64 in Henrico’s East End. They found the driver trapped inside the tractor trailer which crashed into the woods off the highway.

Firefighters managed to free the driver around 2:50 a.m. and transported her to VCU Medical Center.