Teen arrested for attack on elderly Henrico woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Calvin Maurice White Jr. was taken to custody Thursday morning in Richmond.

White Jr., 18, was wanted for burglary, malicious wounding, and grand larceny, in connection to an April 10 attack on an elderly Henrico woman.

Police responded to the assault just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday along the 200 block of W. Laburnum Ave.

Officers found the woman there.

She had multiple wounds to her head and upper torso, police said.

Her attacker also stole the woman’s Volvo station wagon.

Police believe White was involved in the attack.

The woman’s stolen Volvo station wagon was later recovered.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 8040-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.