Billy Fallen to open Billy Pie – a neighborhood pizza joint

RICHMOND, Va. — Billy Fallen knows how to make dough – and this time he’s betting big on pizza.

The namesake and former owner of well-known local bread brand Billy Bread and his wife Katie are preparing to launch Billy Pie, a pizza restaurant at 6919 Patterson Ave. in the West End, while expanding the distribution of their line of frozen pizzas to area stores and restaurants.

Billy Pie will fill the 1,700-square-foot space once occupied by Goin’ Bananas Frozen Yogurt and Donut Hut, which closed in 2015. The property was most recently home to a Green Drop donation center.

“I can remember going there 40 years ago when it was Steak & Egg,” Fallen said of the corner of Patterson Avenue and Three Chopt Road. “You really can’t beat the visibility and the surrounding density with U of R nearby.”

The 40-seat restaurant is slated to open by mid-May.

Menu items include seven pizzas, such as Margherita, hot Italian and white, Fallen said. He added the menu also will include three salads and four antipasti dishes, and a bar with draught beer and wine.

“We designed it to be the neighborhood’s pizza joint,” Fallen said, adding that Uber Eats will handle delivery to surrounding neighborhoods. “We really worked to keep the menu simple, so people can find something that appeals to them.”

