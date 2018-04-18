× VCU build-up continues; 13-story building planned

RICHMOND, Va. — With its Institute for Contemporary Art set to open this weekend, VCU appears to be turning its attention across the street for its next development project.

The university has filed an application with the city’s Commission of Architectural Review that shows a roughly 13-story structure that would replace a former restaurant building it owns at 501 W. Broad St.

The existing building, which previously housed a New York Fried Chicken & Biscuit restaurant, would be demolished to make way for the new project.

The building’s planned use is not clear from the application, which was first reported by the Times-Dispatch. Meredith Weiss, vice president of administration, said the university is aiming to determine the building’s use by December.

VCU purchased the 0.3-acre property for $2.8 million last June, about four years after the restaurant closed.

Spokesman Michael Porter said the existing building would be razed soon for “safety and aesthetic reasons, which will allow the property to be possibly used as parking in the short term.”

Drawings for the proposal were done by Walter Parks Architects, and engineering firm Obsidian Inc. also is listed on the application.

