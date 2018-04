RICHMOND, Va – WTVR CBS 6 is celebrating a huge milestone on Sunday, April 22nd. It will be 70 years that the station first went LIVE on air. We took a stroll down musical memory lane and Richmond’s premier Big Band, Joe Enroughty & His Royal Virginians played two Number 1 hits from 1948, “Twelfth Street Rag” and “Buttons and Bows.”

You can see the band live on June 9th at the 2018 Big Band Weekend at the ACCA Shrine Activity Center at 1712 Bellevue Avenue.

http://guylombardomusic.com/