Richmond dismisses De’Monte Buckingham from men’s basketball team

Richmond, Va. – The University of Richmond has dismissed sophomore guard De’Monte Buckingham from the men’s basketball team for what was termed a “violation of Athletics Department policies.”

Head coach Chris Mooney said in a statement: “I want to thank De’Monte for his contributions to our program over the last two years. We wish him well in the future.” Mooney was unavailable for further comment.

Buckingham was suspended for one game during this past season for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

Buckingham averaged 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in 65 games over the past two seasons. He was named the Atlantic 10 rookie of the year after the 2016-17 season.

Buckingham won two state championships playing for Vance Harmon and the Henrico Warriors in high school. He is the second starter to leave the Spiders program in as many weeks, following the departure of fellow guard Khwan Fore who asked for a release from his scholarship with the intention of transferring for his senior season.