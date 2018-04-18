Police search for killer, 1 year after students murdered in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. – More than one year after two high school students were shot and killed in Richmond’s Mosby Court, police are still searching for their killer.

Mikkaisha D. Smoot, 16, and Taliek K. Brown, 15, were found shot suffering from life-threatening injuries after a triple shooting in the early morning of March 29, 2017.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Accommodation Street for a report of random gunfire. Upon arrival, they found Smoot and Brown suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Both teens died in the following days after being removed from life-support at VCU Medical Center.

At the time of the killings, police said they did not believe the teens were the intended targets.

Police say they are still seeking any information to find justice for the teen’s families.

After the murder of the two teenagers, Chief Alfred Durham released the following statement:

“Two of Richmond’s teenagers were struck down, and a third person was injured, during an early morning shooting today – and in any incident where children are involved, it is especially critical to us to provide closure to the families,” said Chief Durham. “The Department is working to not only solve this and every case of violent crime in our neighborhoods, but we are working diligently on many fronts to reduce the violence before it happens. We have patrol officers, Focus Mission Team units and the Intervention and Prevention units working around the clock to prevent crime – but we need the public to come forward and provide information before violence breaks out.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Det. K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

37.546308 -77.420710