× Police investigating 2 shootings on city’s Northside and East End

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night, one of which left one man fighting for his life.

The first shooting happened on Richmond’s Northside around 6:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the Newman Village Apartments in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Crime Insider sources say.

Those sources say the 27-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

Police say the victim was sitting on the porch when he was shot. There is no word on a suspect or motive at this time.

Wednesday’s shooting is located on the same block where a quadruple shooting took place last June, killing an Armstrong High School student.

#Breaking: RPD investigating two shootings tonight in East End & Northside. One man with life threatening injuries the other non-life threatening. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/vqw5yjBz6T — Laura French (@lfrenchnews) April 19, 2018

Richmond police are also investigating a second shooting in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood in the city’s East End.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street at 8:24 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.