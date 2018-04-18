Holmberg returns to CBS 6 to tell the story of the South’s first TV station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- When WTVR first went on the air 70 years ago as the South's first television station, the transmitter was located at the corner of Broad and Staples Mill Road.

What an amazing story it was, Wilbur Havens, the MacGyver of television, started it all and built the station out of nothing.

He basically built the station out of scavenged parts in sheer imagination.

In honor of WTVR’s 70 anniversary, Mark Holmberg returns to CBS 6, to tell the story of the man behind the creation of the South’s first television station.