It’s time for a little spring cleaning for your vehicle

Posted 12:30 pm, April 18, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Brent Stegner, Car Care Manager of the AAA Glenside Travel Center, shared about the importance of springtime maintenance to keep your car in top shape for the spring/summer travel season.AAA-Midatlantic is currently offering a number of membership promotions.

Springtime Car Care Workshop

May 16 at 7PM

AAA Glenside Car Care Insurance Travel Center

7009 W. Broad St. - Richmond

Space is Limited Call: (804) 281-7100

For more information about becoming a member call 1-888-MEMBERS and visit www.AAA.com/join

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID-ATLANTIC}