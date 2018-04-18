Firefighters: Lag in reporting Petersburg gas leak is ‘absolutely concerning’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Firefighters said a construction crew that ruptured a gas line in Petersburg Wednesday morning took too long to notify them about the leak.

The natural gas leak, which happened along High Street, prompted residents in to be evacuated.

Fire officials said gas was flowing for about 15 minutes before the leak was reported.

When crews arrived five minutes later, buildings near the site were evacuated.

“The lag was 20 minutes between the time the line was struck and the time the first fire unit arrived on High Street,” a fire official said.

Fire officials called the delay a serious issue and said they should have been notified as soon as the line was broken.

“[It’s] absolutely concerning, because when we arrived on location we immediately started evacuating due to the wind conditions and due to the amount of gas that was being discharged from the line,” that official said.

As of noon, parts of High Street remained blocked off while firefighters investigated, but residents were allowed to return to their homes.

