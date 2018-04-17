Varina High School lockdown lifted after investigation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Varina High School lockdown was lifted Tuesday afternoon once police determined a suspicious package in the school’s main office was not dangerous.

“Henrico Police have completed their investigation, and the lockdown at Varina High School has been lifted. The threat was not credible, and the ‘suspicious package’ was not dangerous,” Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks said. “Varina High School is proceeding with lunches and the remainder of the school day. Dismissal will occur at the usual time.”

Earlier Tuesday, a suspicious phone call was made to the eastern Henrico school.

While that investigation was going on, a second investigation was launched into a suspicious package inside the school’s main office.

As a result, staff members left the main office off the campus-style school. Students remained in their classrooms and instruction continued normally, Jenks said.

