Police: Pair pockets liquor bottles 5 times at same Virginia ABC store

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have released photos and video of two people accused of stealing liquor bottles, on five occasions, from the Virginia ABC store on East Main Street in Shockoe Bottom.

“Two individuals have been caught on surveillance video taking several items from the store,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said about the March and April crimes. “Detectives believe these are a series of isolated incidents.”

Police described the male suspect as a stocky 5’10” black man with a short, salt-and-pepper beard.

The female suspect was described as a thin 5’6″ black woman.

The thefts were reported March 25, March 28, March 29, April 2, and April 3.