National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A EF2 tornado touched down in Lynchburg Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The high end EF2 tornado had maximum winds speeds of 130 mph and had a 20.4-mile-long path length.

The tornado first touch downed in northwest Campbell County, the Amherst County, according to the National Weather Service.

The damage caused by the tornado caused Governor Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency Monday.

