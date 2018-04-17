× Heroes Art Ball

RICHMOND, Va – Some of Virginia’s youngest heroes who are battling cancer will have a night out at the upcoming Heroes Art Ball. The ball is put on by Connor’s Heroes and will feature a silent auction, food and drink, dancing and a live auction of artwork created by childhood cancer patients. Lisa Goodwin, the executive director of Connor’s Heroes brought some of the art that will be auctioned off into our studio.

The Heroes Art Ball is Saturday, April 28th at The Bon Secours Redskins Training Center from 7-11pm. For more information and tickets to go www.connorsheroes.org