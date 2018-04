Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Tuesday's Sportscast:

Richmond women's golfer Elsa Diaz has gained a sponsor's exemption to compete at this year's Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg, VA.

The Flying Squirrels won their fifth in a row after they beat Bowie 1-0. At 9-3, the Squirrels are off to their best start in franchise history.

Former John Marshall standout Jason Williford has been promoted to associate Head Coach on Tony Bennett's staff at UVA.