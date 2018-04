× Award-Winning Guitarist Christie Lenée

RICHMOND, Va – Fingerstyle Guitar Champion Christie Lenée made a return visit to our LIVE show and performed, “Breath of Spring” and “Free World Citizen” with Bass Player, Chris LeFevre.

Catch Christie in concert Friday, April 27th at The Tin Pan Music Venue. The show begins at 8pm. Follow Christie at www.christielenee.com