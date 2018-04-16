× Woman found screaming, bloody in Hopewell: Police arrest pair

HOPEWELL, Va. — Two people were arrested in connection to a Saturday afternoon crime that left a woman beaten and bloodied.

Hopewell Police were called to the 1900 block of Warren Avenue Saturday, at about 12:17 p.m., where a woman was screaming for help.

“Officers located the woman who was found to be bleeding heavily from the face and head,” a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in the area looking at rental apartments when she made contact with both offenders, one whom she was acquainted with. At one point, the victim got into a physical altercation with the female offender who was attempting to steal her cellular phone. Both offenders then collectively assaulted the victim, robbed her of several of her personal belongings and then fled the area in a vehicle.”

Investigators identified the suspects as Michael L. Brunson, 35, of Prince George County, and Christine Holliday, 32, of Petersburg.

Both were arrested and charged with Robbery and Malicious Wounding.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.