7 inmates killed in South Carolina prison violence

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Seven inmates were killed and 17 others were injured in an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina, authorities said.

No officers were injured, said Jeffrey Taillon, communications director for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The incident started at 7:15 p.m. ET Sunday and involved “multiple inmate altercations in three housing units,” Taillon said.

The facility was secured at 2:55 a.m. ET Monday.

No additional details were immediately provided on the cause of the incident at the prison.