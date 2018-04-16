× Women, weed, beer, and kittens! The events Richmond is talking about

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond food writer Robey Martin is serving up some of Richmond’s can’t miss food, beer, and wine events. To let Robey know about an upcoming event, drop her an email.

Inform

Wednesday, April 18

Want to learn to make your own beer? What if you could learn from one of the best? Tony Ammendolia, owner and award-winning head brewer at Final Gravity will tech you his ways. . He’ll talk you through all you need to know to begin brewing on your own at home. You can find your enlightenment in beer here.

Engage

Saturday, April 21

KITTENS. Kitten season is upon us (is there any better season?) and the Richmond SPCA is teeming with the little cuties. To support their upcoming care needs, the SPCA is holding a Kit Tea Kitten Shower from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Hermitage location. Can’t make it to snuggle with cute furry animals and still want to help the little ones? Check out their registry.

Entertain

Saturday, April 21

Bands and Beer! New Belgium Brewing is launching their new heady HPA, the Hemporer at The Camel on Broad Street. The brewery has partnered with Rooster Walk, a music festival taking place in Martinsville, Virginia in May. The launch includes a preview of a few bands performing at the three-day festival. The party starts at 8 p.m. We have a chance for you to win tickets to the invite-only VIP preview party starting at 4 p.m.

Connect

Thursday, April 19

The Broad says “Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em.” So should you? The Broad, a Making Space that exists to make more space for women in Richmond, is hosting Doctor and State Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Virginia NORML Exec. Director Jenn Michelle Pedini, Healthcare Lawyer Rebecca Gwilt, Esq., and several criminal defense attorneys to talk about hemp, CBD, women and weed. Want to be a part of the convo at Mary/Jane Women & Weed?

Bonus

Saturday, April 21

Get your art on. The long anticipated opening of the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU starts with a block party complete with a site-wide exhibition. The day-long Block Party will have local artists, makers, interactive activities, live music, live performances, and street food. The event is free at 601 West Broad Street starting at 10 a.m.