Rob Cardwell pays dinner bills to celebrate WTVR’s 70th anniversary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 signed on the air on April 22, 1948 as “The South's First Television Station."

In celebration of our 70th anniversary, CBS 6 wanted to treat people who either knows what 70 feels like or remembers the excitement of the early days of television.

CBS 6 anchor Rob Cardwell went to the Cracker Barrel in Chester to find those who are 70 or older and reward them with meal paid for by CBS 6 for the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

“You’re tuning 70 in May,” Rob asked one man. “Could we pay for you meal here at Cracker Barrel.”

“I’d certainly appreciated it,” he responded.

Rob paid for several meals, including a woman who said she recalled when WTVR signed on to air.

“I remember when channel 6 was the first station in the south,” she said.

