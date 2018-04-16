Police search for man who may have brandished gun in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for an elderly man who may have brandished a gun in a Henrico neighborhood late Monday afternoon.

Police say they received reports from citizens who said an elderly man brandished a handgun near the intersection of New York Avenue and Telegraph Road.

The man, described as a white male in his 70’s, was seen walking in the area of New York Avenue allegedly waiving a handgun in the air, according to police.

Henrico Police, with the help of Virginia State Police, canvased the area and talked to witnesses.

During the investigation, people who live in the area were not allowed to go home and residents were told to stay inside. Police also blocked off all roads leading to Pennsylvania Avenue.

The road has since been reopened.

Police say they have not found the man, but believe there is no immediate threat to the public’s safety. Normal patrols will continue through the area, according to police.

