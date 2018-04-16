Police search for man who may have brandish firearm in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for an elderly man who possibly brandished a gun in a Henrico neighborhood late Monday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

Henrico Police responded to a call for an elderly man brandishing a firearm near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Sources say the man is between the ages of 60 and 70.

People who live in the area are not allowed to go home and residents have been told to stay inside.

Police have all roads blocked off leading to Pennsylvania Avenue.

