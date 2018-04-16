Gerber relocating headquarters to Virginia

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Gerber Products Company will move its headquarters to Arlington County, according to an announcement by Governor Ralph Northam Monday.

The childhood nutrition company will invest $5 million and create 150 new jobs with the relocation.

The move comes one year after Gerber sister company, Nestlé USA, moved their headquarters to Arlington County.

“The company’s decision to reinvest and grow in the Commonwealth is a powerful testament to the advantages of our strategic location, infrastructure, and top-rated talent, and reaffirms that Virginia is a prime location for headquarters operations,” said Governor Northam. “We are proud that Nestlé USA calls Arlington County home, and we look forward to a successful corporate partnership with Gerber.”

Nestlé USA will now occupy more than 250,000 square feet at 1812 North Moore Street, the tallest building in the metropolitan area.

Gerber is a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A. after being acquired by the company in 2017.

Nestlé S.A., the largest food company in the world, will get a grant for $862,500 from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. Gov. Northam approved the grant to assist the county with the project. The company will also be eligible for a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gerber to Arlington’s business community,” said Katie Cristol, Chair of the Arlington County Board. “Nestle’s decision to expand its new home in Arlington by relocating Gerber here reflects both the commitment to our community and the success of our efforts to diversify our economy.”

Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.