'Disturbing video' of student being bullied on bus under investigation

EMPORIA, Va. – The superintendent of Greensville County Public Schools issued a statement after a video was shared over the weekend that showed a young student being bullied on the bus.

The video was shared on social media by a woman who said she is the child’s mother. The video shows a bus full of students yelling at a peer, who is sitting with his head down as children taunt him. What exactly sparked the incident is not clear, though the child is taunted for his shoes several times in the video. The child can be seen in the video pushing back at the person filming.

Multiple children pull out their phones and film the event as the child is taunted. Then one child can be heard telling the visibly upset student “you good bro, we was just playing, you all right, bro.” Another child is heard going “post it on Instagram.”

Superintendent Angela B. Wilson issued a statement that said the incident is being investigated and that bullying will not be tolerated:

“On April 15th, a disturbing video was shared on social media of a student being bullied. The safety and well-being of all Greensville County Public Schools students is our highest priority. Bullying of any kind is not tolerated in our schools or on our school buses. The behaviors demonstrated in this incident are disturbing, and are being addressed promptly according to the Student Code of Conduct and school division policy. We share the concerns of our community about this situation and will be exploring more ways to clearly communicate to our students and families how to prevent this kind of incident from occurring in the future.”

The actions of several children in the video seem to directly be in violation of the school’s policy regarding student conduct and bullying and fighting.

A school representative had not responded to CBS 6 by time of publishing.

The video is posted here. Viewers should be aware that the content is sensitive before clicking over to the video.