Crews rescue person from rock on James River during storm

RICHMOND, Va. – Fire crews responded to a water rescue on the James River early Monday morning as a powerful line of storms moved through Richmond.

Fire officials said crews were called to the river near Belle Isle around midnight after two people got stuck on a rock.

One person made it back to shore safely and the other person was rescued by firefighters.

Belle Isle closes at sundown, but officials said Richmond Police will not file charges in the incident.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.