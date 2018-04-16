Arrests made in gun trafficking scheme linked to local gun stores

Jon Burkett will have more on this story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — The ATF was tipped off recently to a scheme which involved trafficking guns from Richmond to the black market in New York.

The bureau made a couple of arrests.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that Toddai Deveaux would travel to Central Virginia from Connecticut and hook up with people that would buy guns for him at Green Top and Colonial Shooting Academy.

Deveaux has been charged with making false statements and aiding and abetting by the feds.

Crime Insider sources also confirm an Old Dominion student was wrapped up in the trafficking operation that would see sixteen guns leave Virginia and be sold on the streets of New York.

