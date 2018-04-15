Video shows man in Henrico incest case watching home before shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD, Conn. -- Investigators have released surveillance video of the moments leading up to a deadly shooting involving a Henrico man accused of fathering a child with his own daughter.

Police believe Steven Pladl was watching the home his daughter Katie was at with her adoptive parents Thursday morning from the parking lot of the Wingdale Liquor Store in New Milford.

That surveillance video shows the blue minivan siting in the parking lot.

According to police, Pladl killed the baby he and Katie had at a home in North Carolina, drove 500 miles to Connecticut then gunned down his daughter and her adoptive father with an AR-15 style rifle.

Investigators said Katie had broken up with Plad over the phone days earlier.