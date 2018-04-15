Wife’s helps husband who just had surgery take part in Monument Avenue 10K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – One special husband and wife were among the more than 25,000 people who took part in the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday.

For 15 years, Roy and Millie Reynolds have been running the 10K.

“And we didn’t start until I was in my 50s and he was in his 60s,” Millie said. “And now we’re 70 and 78."

Five years ago, Roy was diagnosed with cancer, but he still took part in the race. Then last year he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, but that didn't stop him either.

However, when he became ill last week and was taken to the hospital, doctors found a bowel obstruction that required surgery.

While some people might have understandably sat out the race this year, Roy refused and Millie came up with a way for him to participate.

“He’s pretty determined, so I was sitting in the hospital while he was recovering and I thought, you know what, I’ll get a wheelchair and I’ll push him for six miles," Millie said. "It might not be the fastest we’ve ever done, but I think I can do it."

CBS 6 Chief Photojournalist Brad Wilson captured the couple's journey as well as some other memorable moments of the beloved race. Watch his video report in the player above.

