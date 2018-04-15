Police searching for parents of 3-year-old found at Henrico apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the parents of a 3-year-old girl found wandering at a Henrico apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Richard Cosby with Henrico Police said the little girl was found wandering at the London Town apartments.

Officers are going door-to-door looking for the child’s parents, but are asking for the public’s help to identify her and her parents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

